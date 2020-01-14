  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police pursued a stolen car down Lake Shore Drive on Wednesday evening until it finally crashed into a barrier near McCormick Place.

The stolen BMW took off at Chicago Avenue and Fairbanks Court in Streeterville.

Officers pursued the sport-utility vehicle until it crashed on the southbound Drive close to the convention center and the entrance to the Stevenson Expressway, police said.

Four suspects were taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Three of the four were taken to hospitals – a 23-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman, authorities said. All were stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Further details were not immediately available.