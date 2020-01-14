CHICAGO (CBS)– The five aldermen who represent Englewood want to lead the neighborhood into the future. But first, they have to agree on how to get there.

A community-wide town hall is taking place Tuesday night at Kennedy-King College.

The aldermen said this will be the first time any of them can remember all of Englewood’s representatives coming together.

Tuesday night, they want to unite for one common goal to make sure the people are heard.

The five aldermen taking part are calling this event the first step in the right direction to bring this community together.

The meeting comes about a month after Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West event also held at Kennedy-King.

Invest South/West is a plan to put $250 million in funding towards developing business and infrastructure in 10 undeserved neighborhoods on Chicago’s South and West sides.

Tuesday night, the aldermen are asking community members to come out and talk to them and tell them what they want to see happening with programs likeInvest South/West and others to help improve this South Side neighborhood.

“It’s time for us to have a good listening session, for us to do less talking and hear what the community wants to see,” 20th Ward Alderman Jeanette Taylor said.

Alderman David Moore said this is not political.

“We’re asking how can we do we serve you better. How can we help you be better in the community as a whole,” he said.

The town hall goes from 6 to 8 p.m.