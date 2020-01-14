CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver’s rear window was shattered by falling ice near the former John Hancock Center on Tuesday.
Kemieyan Harris said he was driving along East Delaware Place when the next thing he knew, he was nailed by a flying chunk of ice.
“It was a scary moment, because I didn’t know what happened,” Harris said. “I thought somebody threw a brick. I thought they were shooting. I said, I didn’t what happened. It was crazy.”
The driver was not hurt. But he said it was a brand new car.
Caution signs are posted, warning people to be careful of melting ice falling from tall buildings during this warmer weather.