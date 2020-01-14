Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Barricading Himself In Lowden HomesA man died of suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday afternoon after barricading himself into an apartment in the Lowden Homes development.

Lottery Sales Sink As Other Gambling Options Take OffIllinois has surgically focused on casinos and marijuana lately, but it may just be the 46-year-old Illinois Lottery in need of a check-up.

Enthusiastic Crowd Lines Up Hours Ahead Of Time For President Trump's Rally In MilwaukeePresident Donald Trump left Washington for the Midwest on Tuesday, and will be holding a campaign rally in Milwaukee.

Family Mourns Woman Killed In Merrillville, After Her Boyfriend And Suspected Killer Was Shot Dead By Police In Gary StandoffA woman’s family was trying Tuesday to put together how she ended up dead in a Merrillville, Indiana hotel – and how her alleged killer was then gunned down in a violent standoff with police in Gary.