CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will remain mild Tuesday afternoon with a high near 40, but that will all give way to colder air moving into northern Illinois.
We’ll feel the effects of it by Thursday.
A cold front approaches Chicago Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with the possibility for some freezing drizzle as a low pressure area tracks our way Wednesday morning.
This has the potential to give us slippery roads for the early Wednesday commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday for much of the Chicago area. Freezing drizzle is expected with total ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch.
The normal high this time of year is in the low 30s, but we’ll see about 40 degrees on Wednesday. But Thursday brings much colder air.
Our attention then turns to a messy system headed our way for Friday afternoon into Saturday afternoon. The models are not in agreement about the type of precipitation we’ll see. Some scenarios keep us on the warm side with snow in southern Wisconsin (about 6 inches), while others bring accumulating snow to Chicago.
It’s too early to pin down a track, and precipitation type, for our next winter weather maker.