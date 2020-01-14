CHICAGO (CBS) — We need your help to identify a Chicago cabbie, to help get him the video that captures a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“He is just going to town. Just dancing like nobody’s watching,” Peggy Brosnan said.

Brosnan couldn’t take her eyes off the man who was just dancing away in the middle of a parking lot.

“I realized he was just having a good time, whatever he was doing; and he was holding his phone .. dancing, and talking, and kind of singing and smiling into his phone,” she said.

He was having such a good time, Brosnan needed to know more.

“I got out of my car and I said, ‘What was that beautiful dance?’ and ‘You looked so happy,’” she said. “He said, ‘I’m on with my daughter in Africa. She just got married, and this was my dance with her.’”

Brosnan never got his name. All she knows is he drives a cab, and his daughter was married on Jan. 2.

Now, she’s hoping she can give him the video of his dance, so he can show his daughter how happy he was to be dancing with her that day.

“Being a parent, I get that. I can’t imagine his feeling not being able to be with his daughter, but I felt like that day, that moment, he was with his daughter. … He didn’t care who was looking, who was watching,” she said.