CHICAGO (CBS)– Babies and toddlers are invited to explore at the DuPage Children’s Museum.
The local museum just opened a new exhibit spaces “Creativity Connections Young Explorers” and “Make It Move Young Explorers.”
The exhibits are designed to engage families with children up to two years old.
Infants and toddlers can explore structures that the museum says promotes brain development through light, shadows, color and texture.
The Museum is located at 301 N. Washington Street in Naperville, Illinois, close to the Naperville Metra train station.