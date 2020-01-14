MILWAUKEE (CBS) — President Donald Trump left Washington for the Midwest on Tuesday, and will be holding a campaign rally in Milwaukee.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov was in Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon awaiting the president’s arrival.

Hours before doors at the Milwaukee Panther Arena even opened to the public, President Trump’s supporters lined up by the thousands in Milwaukee. Many Illinois residents were among them, adding to the almost sporting event-like atmosphere.

“I’d like to hear more about his economic plan going forward, and how we’re going to continue to stay in this booming economy,” said Brian Davis of Rockton, Illinois.

Mary Jo Davis of west suburban Lombard came with a poster of President Trump in hand.

“No nonsense,” David said. “His delivery may turn people off, but he gets things done.”

Supporters like Davis want to hear more about the president’s plan for the country – in a state where just last year he helped break ground on the $3 billion subsidized FoxConn plant in nearby Mount Pleasant.

The plant – and its 13,000 jobs – have yet to materialize.

But supporters at the rally said they’re willing to overlook that and other unfulfilled campaign promises – like reviving the coal industry – to keep him in office.

Kevin Sopczak said while the unfulfilled promises do concern him, “At the same time, he’s one of the few politicians that have actually accomplished some of the promises that he’s made instead of none at all. So it’s really good to see some of the accomplishments that he has had had, so I’m very happy for that.”

The Milwaukee visit is the president’s first 2020 campaign trail stop in the Midwest – in a state that could be key.

President Trump narrowly beat Hillary Clinton by less than one percent of the total vote in Wisconsin in 2016, making it a potentially critical state this year.

But while Wisconsin can be a swing state, Illinois is far more reliably blue. So can we expect President Trump to make any public campaign stops in Chicago?

“It’s hard to predict the president’s schedule when it comes to where we’re going to be campaigning, but the road to the White House certainly comes through Wisconsin, and it comes through here in the Midwest,” said Erin Perrine of the Trump campaign. “You will see the president and the campaign on the ground through the rest of 2020.”

As to Chicago specifically, Perrine said, “I can’t confirm anything at this point.”

Perrine said the evidence differs with those who claim the president is a liar.

“I think that this is a president who’s always been honest with the American people,” she said. “There’s no question about where this president stands on absolutely anything.”

Wisconsin is also such an important state that the Democratic Party will hold its national convention in Milwaukee this year.

For the Tuesday rally, the Panther Arena was expected to be filled to capacity. Trump was expected to take the stage around 7 p.m.