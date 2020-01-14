  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, fog, Forecast, Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to be at least 10 degrees above average by the afternoon.

The morning will start out foggy with cloudy skies and possible light drizzles.

Temperatures will warm up to the mid 40s and will stay in the 40s into Wednesday, but there is a chance for a light wintry mix.

The next chance for snow is on Friday into Saturday.

Preliminary radar images show some areas around Chicago could see around 2 to 3 inches of snow by Saturday night. CBS 2 meteorologists will provide updates.