CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to be at least 10 degrees above average by the afternoon.
Some fog today! Expected visibility at 7a. pic.twitter.com/FU1fBIpvtq
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 14, 2020
The morning will start out foggy with cloudy skies and possible light drizzles.
High temps today at least 10+deg above average! pic.twitter.com/TVq5HFKgd7
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 14, 2020
Temperatures will warm up to the mid 40s and will stay in the 40s into Wednesday, but there is a chance for a light wintry mix.
This week still mostly above average…but next week looks colder! pic.twitter.com/n7jWIwLgw3
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 14, 2020
The next chance for snow is on Friday into Saturday.
Preliminary look at snowfall with the Friday/Saturday storm pic.twitter.com/BKUXGQpbx0
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 14, 2020
Preliminary radar images show some areas around Chicago could see around 2 to 3 inches of snow by Saturday night. CBS 2 meteorologists will provide updates.