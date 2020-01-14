MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) — Four people involved in a shootout at the Munster Tobacco and Hookah store two days before Christmas are wanted on attempted murder and other charges, police said.

On Dec. 23, Munster Police responded to the parking lot of Munster Tobacco and Hookah, 7950 Calumet Ave. for a report of shots fired.

Police determined the shooting was an isolated incident between two groups who were in the middle of a feud involving a woman.

According to Munster Police, four individuals arrived in the parking lot of the store at 10:30 p.m. in three vehicles with the intent to confront the business owner over what had been said about the woman.

All four suspects exited their vehicles and approached the store, where they began to vandalize both the inside and outside of the business. Multiple shots were fired.

Police said the store owner’s brother arrived and fired his handgun in the direction of the four suspects.

The four then got back into their vehicles. However, one got back out of his vehicle and began to charge at the brother, firing multiple times in his direction.

The four suspects have been identified as Frank Sabbah, 68 of Munster; Munadel Jebreen, 39 of Lansing; Abdal Hassouna, 30 of Oak Lawn; and Rami Jabarin, 37 of Burbank.

Each were charged with attempted murder, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness as a result of their actions. The suspects are not in custody.

Nobody was injured in the exchange.