CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is accused of stalking and harassing his probation officer after being released from prison.
Isaac Myles, 50, had been on supervised release since July 2018. Myles was assigned an officer from the U.S. Probation Department who met with him for monitoring.
According to the complaint, “Myles partially exposed his genitals to the officer during an official visit to Myles’s home in September 2018.”
Even though Myles was then assigned a different officer, officials said he called his initial officer and left sexually explicit voicemails. He then continued to call 29 times.
According to officials, Isaac Myles, 50, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking. His detention hearing is set for Tuesday.