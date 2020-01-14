  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being hit by a car on Devon Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Devon Avenue – an area where the busy road has the Caldwell Woods Forest Preserve on one side.

Police said a man was walking east on Devon Avenue in the roadway when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 36-year-old woman driving the car was will be ticketed for failure to produce a driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and not exercising due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.