CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being hit by a car on Devon Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue in the Norwood Park neighborhood.
The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Devon Avenue – an area where the busy road has the Caldwell Woods Forest Preserve on one side.
Police said a man was walking east on Devon Avenue in the roadway when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The 36-year-old woman driving the car was will be ticketed for failure to produce a driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and not exercising due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.
The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.