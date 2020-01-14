CHICAGO (CBS) — A man apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday afternoon after barricading himself into an apartment in the Lowden Homes development.A man apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday afternoon after barricading himself into an apartment in the Lowden Homes development.
The man barricaded himself into the home at 93rd Street and Princeton Avenue following interactions with officers, police said.
A nearby school was put on lockdown.
A SWAT team responded, and crime scene tape was seen strung up outside one of the rowhouse buildings in the development.