CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen crashed into a police vehicle in a stolen car after being shot in Englewood Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The 18-year-old man was shot in the back and leg at 71st and Aberdeen streets, police said.
After being shot, he tried to flee in a stolen car, but only made it a couple of blocks to 69th and Elizabeth streets where he slammed into an unmarked police car around 1:30 p.m., police said.
The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.