OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jonathan Toews scored 42 seconds into overtime and assisted on Chicago’s two other goals, as the Blackhawks rallied to beat Ottawa Senators 3-2.
A pair of goals by Dominik Kubalik tied the score at 2-all early in the third after the Blackhawks trailed 2-0 early.
Connor Brown and Chris Tierney scored first-period goals for the Senators.
Rookie goaltender Marcus Hogberg started in net for the third straight game and made 27 saves.
