CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in west suburban Cicero are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week, and believe her disappearance might be connected to a burglary in her home on the same day she vanished.
Police said Velia Flores went missing from her home on Jan. 6.
Later that day, around 5:35 p.m., two burglars stole various items from her home, including two large flat-screen TVs and a modem, after using her keys to get inside, police said.
The burglars were caught on Ring doorbell video. Police said they fled the scene in a black sedan, of an unknown make and model.
Anyone who sees Velia, or recognizes the burglary suspects, should call Cicero detectives at 708-652-2130, or submit an anonymous tip at www.thetownofcicero.com/submit-a-tip