CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago White Sox have officially announced a one-year contract with right-handed relief pitcher Steve Cishek, and have designated right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey for assignment to make room for Cishek on the roster.

The deal with Cishek will pay him a $5.25 million salary in 2020, and includes a $6.75 million club option for 2021, with a $750,000 buyout.

Cishek, 33, pitched for two seasons with the Cubs, finishing 2019 with a 2.95 ERA in 70 appearances, striking out 57 batters and compiling a 1.203 WHIP. He was even more impressive in 2018, with a 2.18 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 80 games, earning a 1.038 WHIP.

“We believe Steve is a solid addition to our bullpen,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. “He complements our other relievers well, provides a different look to opposing hitters later in games, and has consistently proven to be both durable and successful throughout his career.”

The righty reliever figures to slot as a setup man for White Sox closer Alex Colomé.

To make room for Cishek on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated pitcher Dylan Covey for assignment.

In three seasons with the White Sox, Covey has pitched in 63 games, including 45 starts, compiling a 6.54 ERA, a 1.602 WHIP, and 173 strikeouts in 250.1 innings.

Clearly pushing to contend for their first playoff appearance since 2008, the White Sox have been one of the most active teams in baseball this season.

The club has added former Cy Young pitcher Dallas Keuchel on a 3-year, $55 million deal; signed two-time All Star catcher Yasmani Grandal to a 4-year, $73 million contract; added lefty starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez on a 1-year, $5 million deal; signed slugger Edwin Encarnacion to a 1-year, $12 million contract; brought back three-time All Star first baseman José Abreu on a 3-year, $50 million contract; acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara in a trade with the Texas Rangers; and signed top prospect Luis Robert to a six-year, $50-million contract.