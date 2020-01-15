CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Chicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford left their game against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night after he dislocated his right thumb on a steal.
Gafford’s thumb was bent back after he picked off a pass by Ian Mahinmi early in the first quarter.
The 6-foot-11 Gafford called timeout and ran off the court in the direction of the Bulls’ locker room.
The Bulls said Gafford is expected to miss two to four weeks. Luke Kornet came in after Gafford departed.
The Bulls went on to win the game 115-106.
