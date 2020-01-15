  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    02:11 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Bulls, Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Chicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford left their game against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night after he dislocated his right thumb on a steal.

Gafford’s thumb was bent back after he picked off a pass by Ian Mahinmi early in the first quarter.

The 6-foot-11 Gafford called timeout and ran off the court in the direction of the Bulls’ locker room.

The Bulls said Gafford is expected to miss two to four weeks. Luke Kornet came in after Gafford departed.

The Bulls went on to win the game 115-106.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)