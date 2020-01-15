CHICAGO (CBS) — Pockets of fog still lingered across the area Wednesday afternoon. When the Arctic front crosses the area Wednesday evening, the front clears visibility as fog dissipates.

There is no new precipitation along this front, just brutally cold air on the other side. But there is a concern Wednesday evening about refreezing of wet surfaces from leftover rain today as the Arctic air spills in. But at the same time, dry northwest flow continues to pull in dry air.

Arctic high pressure settles in Wednesday night, clearing the skies late and dropping temps to the teens in spots for overnight lows. The feels-like temps Thursday morning will be in the single digits.

There will be full sun Thursday, but it will be very cold with highs in the 20s – feeling like the teens all day.

On Friday, the next storm edges closer. Right now, it looks like dry weather through noon with snow showers developing for the evening rush.

The best chance for steady snow would be overnight. But the wild card will be the storm track. With the latest model run, it that on seems Saturday morning warm air sneaks in from the south changing snow to all rain for a while and cutting down on accumulation chances.

If the storm jogs north, we will see mostly a mix to rain with minor amounts of accumulation. If it jogs south, we would be in on better snow amounts.