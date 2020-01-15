CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago City Council will meet Wednesday for its first full session of 2020.
Protecting Chicago’s diversity is a hot issue and one big topic is the popular 606 trail.
Several aldermen, with wards near the area, say something needs to be done about gentrification. They want to put a hold on new development.
That means starting next month property owners can no longer get demolition permits, within an area near the 606 for six months.
The reasoning is to stop them from buying existing affordable multi-family homes and then replacing them with luxury housing, that ultimately pushes out working and middle class families.
Some aldermen had initially wanted a 14-month moratorium, but it was recently scaled back to six.
During the six-months the city would study possible long-term solutions to gentrification near the 606.
Another topic that will be discussed Wednesday is the final approval for three police misconduct settlements.