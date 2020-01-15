  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Chicago areas until noon Wednesday.

Areas north and west could see a wintry mix with freezing rain, leading to a slick morning commute. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, roads will be slick from around 6 to 11 a.m.

Areas South and East will be under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.

Visibility is low in some Chicago areas, making driving conditions difficult.

Glaros said the freezing rain potential should wrap up by noon Wednesday.

A cool down is on the way. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the 40s, but will be dropping to the upper 20s by Thursday.

A wintry mix is expected Friday into Saturday. CBS 2 meteorologists will provide updates.