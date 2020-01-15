CHICAGO (CBS)– A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Chicago areas until noon Wednesday.
Winter weather advistory North and West through noon. Dense fog advisory until 9am South and East. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/UMD4tVTV50
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 15, 2020
Areas north and west could see a wintry mix with freezing rain, leading to a slick morning commute. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, roads will be slick from around 6 to 11 a.m.
Areas South and East will be under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.
Light rain in DeKalb with 27° temps. This is one of the first areas for freezing rain. Parked cars have a glaze. We’re in the @cbschicago Mobile Weather Lab this morning. Use caution-changing conditions. pic.twitter.com/Txp387arOF
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) January 15, 2020
Visibility is low in some Chicago areas, making driving conditions difficult.
Current visibility pic.twitter.com/KFRZhv7vJ4
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 15, 2020
Glaros said the freezing rain potential should wrap up by noon Wednesday.
Hour by hour for the next 24 pic.twitter.com/xUxHhy3V6w
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 15, 2020
A cool down is on the way. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the 40s, but will be dropping to the upper 20s by Thursday.
A wintry mix is expected Friday into Saturday. CBS 2 meteorologists will provide updates.