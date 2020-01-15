  • CBS 2On Air

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A man was found shot to death in a car Wednesday afternoon in Gary.

Around 4:45 p.m., Gary police were called for a traffic accident with shots fired near 5th Avenue and Clark Road.

Officers found a man who had been driving had gunshot wounds, and had rear-ended another vehicle.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation continued Wednesday night.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the CRIME TIP LINE at (866) CRIME-GP.