WNBA's 8-Year Labor Deal To Hike Average Salary To $130,000The contract, which begins this season and runs through 2027, will pay players an average of $130,000 and guarantees full salaries while on maternity leave. The collective bargaining agreement also provides enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements.

Bears Leaving Bourbonnais Training Camp Behind After 18 YearsThe Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday that the team will hold its entire training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest beginning with the 2020 season.

Toews Scores In Overtime, Leads Blackhawks Over Ottawa SenatorsJonathan Toews scored 42 seconds into overtime and assisted on Chicago's two other goals, as the Blackhawks rallied to beat Ottawa Senators.

Wal-Mart Says Store Mishandled Portion Of Donation From Bears' Khalil MackWal-Mart acknowledged that one of its stores mishandled a portion of an $80,000 donation from the Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack.

White Sox Announce One-Year Contract With Reliever Steve Cishek, Designate Dylan Covey For AssignmentThe deal with Cishek will pay him a $5.25 million salary in 2020, and includes a $6.75 million club option for 2021, with a $750,000 buyout.

Bulls Fall To Celtics, Have Now Dropped 7 Of 8