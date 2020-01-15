Filed Under:African Lion, Brookfield Zoo, Chicago Zoological Society, ISIS, Obit, Zenda


CHICAGO (CBS) —  Two weeks after Zenda the African lion died at the Brookfield Zoo, his mate Isis has passed away.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

According to the Chicago Zoological Society, zoo staff had been checking in on Isis since Zenda died on January 3 and everything appeared normal. “After revisiting the habitat a short time later, she was observed laying on the floor of the moat. Although not witnessed, it appears that Isis fell and was injured.”

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

The zoo said despite providing immediate and intensive care to the lion “Isis sustained significant injuries and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize her.”

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

The Chicago Zoological Society said both Isis and Zenda arrived at Brookfield Zoo in May of 2008.

“Isis and her mate were majestic animals who had a strong bond,” said Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs. “The staff, who dedicated their lives to care for these charismatic lions, are heartbroken by their loss.”