CHICAGO (CBS) — Two weeks after Zenda the African lion died at the Brookfield Zoo, his mate Isis has passed away.
According to the Chicago Zoological Society, zoo staff had been checking in on Isis since Zenda died on January 3 and everything appeared normal. “After revisiting the habitat a short time later, she was observed laying on the floor of the moat. Although not witnessed, it appears that Isis fell and was injured.”
The zoo said despite providing immediate and intensive care to the lion “Isis sustained significant injuries and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize her.”
The Chicago Zoological Society said both Isis and Zenda arrived at Brookfield Zoo in May of 2008.
“Isis and her mate were majestic animals who had a strong bond,” said Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs. “The staff, who dedicated their lives to care for these charismatic lions, are heartbroken by their loss.”