by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four aldermen have introduced a proposal to ban Chicago restaurants from serving food in styrofoam containers, and to significantly reduce the number of single-use plastics provided by food establishments in the city.

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd), Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th), Ald. George Cardenas (12th), and Ald. Matthew Martin (47th) are introducing an ordinance aimed at getting restaurants to provide more utensils, straws, and other foodware that are either recyclable or compostable.

Starting in 2021, food establishments would not be allowed to sell or serve food in polystyrene or styrofoam containers.

Those businesses also would only be allowed to provide disposable foodware like forks and straws, but only if customers request them, and they could not be wrapped in plastic.

Restaurants and other food establishments also would be “encouraged” to provide condiments in large dispensers, rather than in individual disposable packets.

Customers would be allowed to bring reusable cups into eateries, but businesses could refuse to serve beverages if those cups are damaged, dirty, or not the appropriate size or material.

Also starting Jan. 1, food establishments would have to serve food only on reusable plates, bowls, and the like; although exceptions would be made for items like straws, napkins, and foil wrappers, as long as they are recyclable or compostable.

Waguespack said single-serve plastic foodware ends up in landfills, as litter, or polluting waterways, and does not break down. He said other cities have enacted similar bans, and restaurants have found that using compostable or biodegradable straws, utensils, and other items is just as affordable, or sometimes even cheaper than plastics and styrofoam.

The city would provide a list of suppliers that offer disposable foodware that meets the city’s requirements.

Restaurants and food establishments could apply for waivers for up to a year if the city determines no suitable and affordable alternative disposable foodware is available.

Businesses that don’t have on-site dishwashing capacity would be able to get full or partial waivers.

Representatives of the Illinois Restaurant Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the proposal.