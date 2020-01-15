CHICAGO (CBS) — Anxious to steal from a Lemont jewelry store, thieves took to breaking in through the roof.

And the weekend weather was crucial in bringing the crooks to justice.

Investigators believe the two men were targeting Krystyna’s Jewelry.

But the break in was happening next door, on the roof of Generation Bliss boutique.

Ela Czupta recalls the sopping Saturday, and the ceiling slit that soaked her store.

“You can see the actual slit that was put in the ceiling,” Czupta said.

Ela shared it all with the jewelers next door, who said it sounded familiar.

Twice in two years in Lemont, thieves have targeted stores that neighbor jewelry stores, breaking in to the easier place, then breaking the drywall to the jewelry next door.

“This was a trippy moment,” said a Lemont business owner watching in real time as thieves tried to break into her store through the roof Sunday night.

So, Ela bought a Ring camera. and moved on with her life. The crooks with saws and wire cutters, were back on the roof. And Ela was hearing it in real time through the camera feed.

“This is crazy. They’re literally on the roof right now. You’re in this trippy moment,” Czupta said.

A few more moments later, a 911 call and her family sped to the store.

“The two suspects are already detained in the squad cars. So it happened so fast.” she added.

Twenty-six 26-year-old Denis Daunoras and 41-year old Algirdas Glinskis, both in the U.S. on visas from Lithuania, have bonded out and await trial.

As Ella thanks, in part, Mother Nature.

“Who would’ve thought rain in January,” she said.

Rain that revealed a hole and foiled the plot of the thieves using her boutique as a crafty and easier access point to the diamonds next door.

“It was the perfect timing,” Czupta said.

The two suspects had to surrender their passport as terms of bonding out.

The jewelers next door said even if they had gotten in successfully and through dry wall, they have a series of security mechanisms that would have stopped any kind of robbery of any kind of jewelry.