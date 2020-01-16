  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Don’t let the sunny day fool you, it’s going to be a cold day.

Thursday morning temperatures were in the teens and are expected to rise to only 24 degrees later in the day.

Some areas are experiencing negative wind chills, making for a very cold morning.

There is a lakeshore flood advisory in effect for high waves in Porter and LaPorte counties until Thursday evening.

A winter storm is moving in Friday evening. Snow could start falling between 5 and 7 p.m. and is expected to end before noon on Saturday.

Some areas could see over 4 inches of snow.

CBS 2 meteorologists will provide updates.