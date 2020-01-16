CHICAGO (CBS)– Don’t let the sunny day fool you, it’s going to be a cold day.
Thursday morning temperatures were in the teens and are expected to rise to only 24 degrees later in the day.
Below average high temp today, but plenty of sunshine #Chicago @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/Uzz0glKqtZ
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 16, 2020
Some areas are experiencing negative wind chills, making for a very cold morning.
There is a lakeshore flood advisory in effect for high waves in Porter and LaPorte counties until Thursday evening.
After our next weather system the temps take a tumble. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/js0LGzF2Cq
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 16, 2020
A winter storm is moving in Friday evening. Snow could start falling between 5 and 7 p.m. and is expected to end before noon on Saturday.
12km model accum as it stands right now for our Fri/Sat system pic.twitter.com/su7xabkz4G
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 16, 2020
Some areas could see over 4 inches of snow.
CBS 2 meteorologists will provide updates.