CHICAGO (CBS) — Following a cold night on Thursday night and increasing clouds Friday morning, snow will begin falling in the area Friday evening.
A brief wintry system will bring snow Friday night and a mix of rain and snow Saturday, mainly in the morning.
Light snow will begin for areas far west of the city, likely around sunset. The bulk of the snow looks to fall overnight.
We’re expecting 2 to 5 inches of snow, with most locations seeing in the 3 to 4 inches range. Melting will lower these totals through Saturday morning and rising temperatures and rain moves in.
As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, there were no winter weather related watches or warnings in place for Chicago. But a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the whole area beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and continuing through 6 p.m. Saturday.
Snow will change to rain before sunrise. Temperatures are likely to be above freezing after midnight.
Saturday brings a dramatic warm up, followed by an even more dramatic cool-down.
Sunday through Tuesday appear to be much colder than average.