  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Robb Ellis, Snow, Snowfall, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following a cold night on Thursday night and increasing clouds Friday morning, snow will begin falling in the area Friday evening.

A brief wintry system will bring snow Friday night and a mix of rain and snow Saturday, mainly in the morning.

Satellite And Radar Tracker: 01.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Satellite And Radar Tracker: 01.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Light snow will begin for areas far west of the city, likely around sunset. The bulk of the snow looks to fall overnight.

We’re expecting 2 to 5 inches of snow, with most locations seeing in the 3 to 4 inches range. Melting will lower these totals through Saturday morning and rising temperatures and rain moves in.

Snowfall Tracker: 01.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, there were no winter weather related watches or warnings in place for Chicago. But a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the whole area beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and continuing through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Snow will change to rain before sunrise. Temperatures are likely to be above freezing after midnight.

Saturday brings a dramatic warm up, followed by an even more dramatic cool-down.

7-Day: 01.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Sunday through Tuesday appear to be much colder than average.