CHICAGO (CBS)– A speeding BMW slammed into a CTA bus overnight, sending several passengers to the hospital.
Police said the driver of a vehicle was flying down Damen Avenue right near Stroger Hospital.
He hit the back of the bus, flew over the median and crashed into a light pole.
Thirteen people were on the bus at the time of the incident.
Seven went to get checked out at Stroger.
Last we heard, the BMW driver was being given a sobriety test.
The incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.