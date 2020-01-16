



— A judge has denied a new trial to a man who claims he was tortured into a murder confession by Chicago Police detectives.

George Anderson claims has been in prison for 28 years for a crime he didn’t commit.

Anderson claims he was beaten by detectives working under the late Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge.

More than a dozen convictions under Burge’s tenure have been overturned because of forced confessions. But a judge ruled Anderson’s case did not fit the same patterns.

Supporters insisted the evidence shows otherwise.

“George Anderson was in the hospital, had surgery, because of this torture that he endured from these police officers,” said Anderson supporter Bertha Escamilla.

Anderson’s attorneys plan to appeal the Thursday decision.

Meanwhile, cases linked to Burge have been costly for the City of Chicago, Cook County, and the State of Illinois.

Combined, they have paid out a total of $141,466,366 for legal fees and settlements to as many as 78 victims.

Attorney Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Office, which works on torture cases, determined that costs break down as follows:

CITY OF CHICAGO FEES: $119,711,184

Legal fees to outside legal counsel: $29,266,002

Settlements, reparations and judgement paid to victims in civil cases: $88,154,500

COOK COUNTY: $17,655,182

Special prosecutors: $14,198,517

Outside counsel: $606,655

Settlements: $2,850,000

STATE OF ILLINOIS: $4,100,000

Payments to victims: $2,000,000

Torture inquiry and relief commission: $2,100,000

The figures do not include federal investigations or the more than $30 million paid out in pension payments to Burge associates.