CHICAGO (CBS) — The Will County Health Department is investigating a “health care-associated case” of Legionnaires’ disease at a Bolingbrook senior center.
Both the WCHD and the Illinois Department of Public Health are working to get more information and to investigate other potential cases.
The WCHD said no other source locations have been found outside the Meadowbrook Manor facility.
“Meadowbrook Manor has been taking a proactive approach to follow IDPH policies and requests that are made when any facility has a health care-associated Legionnaires’ disease case,” said the Will County Health Department in a news release. “These initiatives taken have included investigative and hygienic steps to reduce the risk of possible exposures, and notifying all residents and their families of the situation.”
Legionnaires’ disease is a very serious lung infection transmitted through contaminated water. The disease is not transmitted person to person, but primarily by consuming contaminated water. It can be spread through water vapor from cooling towers, showers, hot tubs, and decorative fountains, according to IDPH.
The case follows another report earlier this month of Legionnaires’ disease at a veterans’ home in Quincy, Illinois. The state has spent more than $6 million upgrading the water system at the Quincy home.
More information on Legionnaire’s disease can be found at the IDPH website and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.