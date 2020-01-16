'I'm Not Taking Anybody's Crap,' Says Aubrey Edwards, Female All Elite Wrestling RefereeAll Elite Wrestling's first full-time female referee, Aubrey Edwards, talks about her strong in-ring presence and being a role model for the young women watching.

Blackhawks Beat Montreal For 7th Win In 10 GamesZack Smith scored twice to give the Chicago Blackhawks a victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

7 Bulls Players Score In Double Figures As Bulls Top Washington WizardsZach LaVine had 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the banged-up Chicago Bulls beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.

Bulls Center Daniel Gafford Leaves Game With Thumb Dislocation, Expected To Be Out 2 To 4 WeeksChicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford left their game against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night after he dislocated his right thumb on a steal.

WNBA's 8-Year Labor Deal To Hike Average Salary To $130,000The contract, which begins this season and runs through 2027, will pay players an average of $130,000 and guarantees full salaries while on maternity leave. The collective bargaining agreement also provides enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements.

Bears Leaving Bourbonnais Training Camp Behind After 18 YearsThe Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday that the team will hold its entire training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest beginning with the 2020 season.