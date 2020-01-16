CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Illinois is raising tuition for in-state freshman for the first time since 2014.
Freshmen at the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses will pay 1.8% more in tuition for the 2020-21 school year. Those attending the Springfield campus will pay 1% more.
Base tuition for in-state freshmen next year will be $12,254 a year in Urbana-Champaign, $10,776 a year in Chicago, and $9,502.50 in Springfield.
Out-of-state and international freshman also will see modest tuition hikes: 1.8% increase in Urbana-Champaign, 3.5% in Chicago, and 1% in Springfield. Tuition hikes for many graduate, professional, and online programs also increase at all three campuses, mostly by less than 2%, according to the university.
Students’ tuition rates at all state universities in Illinois are guaranteed for four years after enrollment, meaning incoming students don’t see any tuition hikes if they complete their degree in four years.
The university had frozen undergraduate tuition since 2015.
Officials said the tuition hike will provide support for a new faculty hiring initiative to keep up with rising enrollment, which has increased 17.9% in the past decade, while tenure-track faculty levels have dropped 2.6%.
Meantime, student fees for next year will go up 2.5% next year for all three campuses. Undergraduate room-and-board in Urbana-Champaign will go up 3.65%, based on a standard double-occupancy room; the rate in Chicago will go up 2.6%, and the rate in Springfield for a double-occupancy room in Lincoln Residence Hall with a gold meal plan will remain unchanged.