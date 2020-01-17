



— Hundreds of thousands of marchers twice turned Chicago’s downtown into a sea of pink for the Women’s March Chicago – and this weekend, the event is back.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos was there as preparations were getting under way for the anniversary march coming up on Saturday.

“Women care about what’s happening in the country,” said organizer Laura Tanner. “We care about what’s happening in the White House.”

The first march was back in 2017.

“It was really good the first time,” said Rosie Rees of Indivisible Evanston.

2020 CHICAGO WOMEN’S MARCH: THE ROUTE, DETAILS, AND MORE

For that first march, organizers and the city planned for 50,000 people. They ended up with 250,000.

The numbers grew in Chicago in 2018, when 300,000 women and men turned out – representing all races and ages and a lot of different issues.

“One lone voice is not very loud, but 500,000 voices together is echoing through a chamber of mountains,” Tanner said.

That is what organizers want at this weekend’s march, which will be different from other times.

“We’re not going to have speakers. We don’t have a stage,” said outreach coordinator Sara Kurensay. “It’s a march-through.”

And the focus has been narrowed down to five key issues – climate justice, gun violence prevention, the 2020 Census, health care access, and voting.

“Help people get involved and be part of what is going to be probably the most important election, I think, in recent history,” Tanner said.

Among the top priorities?

“We’re sending 500,000 postcards up to Wisconsin, and the reason why we’re doing that is we want to get voters out for the primary, which is April 7,” said co-leader Kathleen Long.

“We need all of those folks and all those voices together to make sure we are building bomb policy that is going to take this country to the next height,” said Kyra Woods of the Sierra Club.

A long list of names is leading the marchers. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will be among them.

Marchers with disabilities will also be leading the pack.