CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois took a major step to combat illegal gun trafficking.
Just a couple of hours ago, Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill requiring gun dealers to earn state certification.
The bill allows the state to regulate the dealers and gather information on private sales and illegal gun transfers.
Illinois is now the 16th state to require the certification.
The Illinois state rifle association issued a statement, calling the bill “political gamesmanship” and expressing “deep disappointment” in the signing.