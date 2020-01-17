CHICAGO (CBS)– High school students know the future is now and they want to make an impact on the 2020 election.
Hundreds of high school students from across the country are headed to Des Moines on Friday to campaign for presidential candidates ahead of the Iowa caucus.
This is called Mikva Challenge and the goal is to make sure young people are informed are informed about politics.
The Mikva Challenge is a three day event where young people will get a chance to learn about issues important to them and their communities.
On Friday and Saturday, the students will go door-to-door and even make calls as they campaign for presidential candidates.
Then, during a Youth Issues Summit, they will talk about and debate some of the issues they face today.
More than 90 students from the Chicago area will start the drive to Iowa.
“As young people, we don’t have the opportunity to vote, I’m not going to be able to vote int he 2020 election,” Whitney Young Magnet High School student C.J. Gordon said. “It’s important to be able to do whatever we can to make a difference.”
Chicago students will join students from Detriot and the D.C. area in Des Moines by the end of the day.