CHICAGO (CBS) — Heartbreaking pictures of one of the young victims from Thursday night’s barbershop shooting.
Eleven-year-old Lorenzo Matthews recovering in the hospital after surgery.
This after a gunman wounded five people on Chicago’s West Side.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross spoke with the 11-year-old’s uncle as people were gathered in front of the barbershop Friday afternoon for a vigil.
There are surveillance cameras outside the barbershop and high above the pavement, a city police camera. The barbershop reopened for business on Friday.
The busted barbershop door and bullet hole are visible from outside the Gotcha Faded barbershop. And a glimpses inside showed a chair hit, a mirror shattered and the aftereffects of a mass shooting.
It’s just all starting to settle in for Chris Williams.
“Just getting a haircut,” said Williams. “Excuse me. I’m getting a little emotional.”
His nephews, 11-year-old Lorenzo Matthews and 12-year-old Michael Smith were the youngest shot in Thursday evening’s gun violence.
“Thank god almighty that that the kids are troopers,” Williams said.
Police said it happened around 6:15 Thursday when two men walked into the barbershop, left, only to return with guns and began firing. Five were shot, the boys among them, simply waiting for a haircut.
“Can’t get a haircut no more in the city of Chicago,” Williams said. “It’s crazy. I mean god get the final say and I hope they get locked up for life.”
All are expected to recover following the gun violence. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.