By Jeremy Ross
Filed Under:Chicago shooting, Children Shot, Gotcha Faded, Jeremy Ross, shooting, West Side


CHICAGO (CBS) — Heartbreaking pictures of one of the young victims from Thursday night’s barbershop shooting.

Eleven-year-old Lorenzo Matthews recovering in the hospital after surgery.

This after a gunman wounded five people on Chicago’s West Side.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross spoke with the 11-year-old’s uncle as people were gathered in front of the barbershop Friday afternoon for a vigil.

There are surveillance cameras outside the barbershop and high above the pavement, a city police camera. The barbershop reopened for business on Friday.

The busted barbershop door and bullet hole are visible from outside the Gotcha Faded barbershop. And a glimpses inside showed a chair hit, a mirror shattered and the aftereffects of a mass shooting.

It’s just all starting to settle in for Chris Williams.

“Just getting a haircut,” said Williams. “Excuse me. I’m getting a little emotional.”

His nephews, 11-year-old Lorenzo Matthews and 12-year-old Michael Smith were the youngest shot in Thursday evening’s gun violence.

“Thank god almighty that that the kids are troopers,” Williams said.

Police said it happened around 6:15 Thursday when two men walked into the barbershop, left, only to return with guns and began firing. Five were shot, the boys among them, simply waiting for a haircut.

“Can’t get a haircut no more in the city of Chicago,” Williams said. “It’s crazy. I mean god get the final say and I hope they get locked up for life.”

All are expected to recover following the gun violence. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.