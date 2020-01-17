CHICAGO (CBS) — He couldn’t tell her who he was or how got into the middle of the road in the middle of the night, alone.

But a toddler is safe because Nikki Hall stopped to help.

When Hall found that little boy, just 4-years-old, he was confused.

Driving down South University, heading to her daughter’s basketball game, she saw the boy in a red jacket.

She says the little boy ran to her and hugged her, but couldn’t tell her how he ended up there.

“He wasn’t able to respond,” Hall said. “So I picked him up and put him in the car. I looked around to see if anyone was outside. Any doors open.”

She drove to the third district police station, a couple of blocks away.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and is in good condition.

Police say his parents showed up at the station, but the little boy is in DCFS custody now, while detectives and DCFS investigate how he ended up alone in the middle of the road at night.

Hall is just glad he’s OK.

“My first initial thought was saving his life,” she said. “If it was one of my kids, I would want someone to do the same thing. If someone else got a hold of him, he could have never come home.”