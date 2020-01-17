CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire in a West Side barbershop, wounding five people.

Some of the victims were children just there to get their hair cut. Now they’re in the hospital.

CBS 2’s Eric Cox has more from West Garfield Park where a community activist is calling for justice.

Activist and rabbi Michael Ben Yosef has been outside the barbershop where blood was shed last night since 7:00 Friday morning. Using his megaphone to call on the community to take action after five people were shot.

The rabbi said once he heard about the senseless act of violence, he decided to move his Day of Service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. up from Monday to Friday and set up shop right in front of the barbershop.

“Anyone of us could have been a victim. It’s not about my problem or their problem. It’s all of our problem. And that community change starts today,” said Ben Yosef.

The two youngest victims shot Thursday are brothers: 11-year-old Lorenzo Matthews and 12-year-old Michael Smith.

The children’s mother said Thursday evening was the first time they’d ever even stepped foot inside of Gotcha Faded on North Pulaski Avenue. Witnesses said it was about 6:15 Thursday night when two men walked into the shop, looked around and then left.

Moments later, they returned. Only this time with guns and opened fire on the crowd of customers.

“The door was open and they were shooting inside the barbershop,” said a witness. “They don’t care about no one. There’s no love in their souls, and this is sad.”

Twelve-year-old Michael was shot in his knee and 11-year-old Lorenzo was hit in his left arm, stomach and back. He was in surgery late Thursday night.

“I’m very emotional. I’m upset. My head is pounding knowing that my son is in surgery. I just hope I get a call that someone is in custody for it,” said Cierra Mobley, the mother of the children.

Police said a 16-year-old was also struck in his hip. At last check all three of the children are being treated at Stroger Hospital.

The other two victims were a 30-year-old man shot in his arm and a 40-year-old man hit in his thigh. No one is in custody and police have no idea why the gunmen opened fire or who they were aiming at.

As for the rabbi, he plans on protesting into the evening including a prayer vigil and march in Dr. King’s name.