



— Snow, slush, and incoming bitter cold on Saturday were not about to stop thousands of people from attending the 2020 Women’s March in Chicago.

As CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reported, the march stepped off at 11 a.m. in Grant Park.

Michigan Ave. & Adams blocked off as people get ready for ⁦@womensmarchchi⁩ pic.twitter.com/pQgx8eRDNd — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) January 18, 2020

The march went on hiatus in 2019. In 2018, there were 300,000 people at the march fighting for different issues, and in 2017, there were 250,000.

The focus this year has been narrowed down to five key issues – climate justice, gun violence protection, the 2020 Census, health care access, and voting.

2020 CHICAGO WOMEN’S MARCH: THE ROUTE, DETAILS, AND MORE

Organizers are urging people to get involved and to head to the polls in November, saying the top priority is moving the Trump administration out of the White House.

The plan now is to send 500,000 postcards to Wisconsin to get voters out for the primary on April 7.

“Women care about what’s happening in the country,” said organizer Laura Tanner. “We care about what’s happening in the White House.”

“We need all of those folks and all those voices together to make sure we are building bomb policy that is going to take this country to the next height,” said Kyra Woods of the Sierra Club.

The march stepped off at Columbus and Jackson drives. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx were the leaders.