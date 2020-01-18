



— What a mess we have.

On Friday evening, the area was clobbered with fast-falling snow and strong winds. The snow ultimately amounted only to a few inches – and on Saturday morning, for the most part, it was getting rained on.

That makes it very heavy snow, and thus, risks of heart attacks while shoveling are high.

CBS 2 Weather Watchers reported 3.4 inches of snow fell in Schaumburg, 2.5 inches in Downers Grove, and 2 inches in Homer Glen Friday night.

Meanwhile on the roads, it was a slippery slush Saturday morning. Areas to the far northwest will be the last to see temps rise above freezing and they’re seeing freezing rain.

Flight delays and cancellations also persisted Saturday morning on account of the weather. As of the 5 a.m. hour Saturday, there were average delays of 19 minutes and 177 cancellations of O’Hare International Airport, and average delays of less than 15 minutes, but 30 cancellations at Midway International Airport.

Melting continues with the rain this morning. But after a late-morning high in the upper 30s, temperatures plummet this afternoon and the snow and slush that’s left will freeze, as the temperature drops to 20 degrees or below.

It becomes very windy as the cold air arrives, and the snow and slush will become rock hard and dangerous.

The low Saturday night will be just 6 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, and some spots could fall to near zero.

Saturday night and Sunday bring frigid temperatures with sunshine. The high on Sunday is just 18.

After that, the temperature will not rise above freezing until the middle of the week.