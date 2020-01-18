CHICAGO (CBS) — Gusty winds will bring very cold air Saturday night, which will linger for a few days.
Much of the snow that clobbered the area on Friday night melted as temperatures rose earlier Saturday and it all turned to rain. But leftover snow-melt could refreeze and lead to patchy ice Saturday night.
Flight delays and cancellations persisted Saturday morning on account of the weather. As of the 3 p.m. hour Saturday, there were average delays of 16 minutes and 253 cancellations of O’Hare International Airport, and average delays of less than 15 minutes, but 30 cancellations at Midway International Airport.
Illinois State Police said there were no major weather-related issues on area expressways as of 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for McHenry and DeKalb counties until 6 p.m. Saturday.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Grundy, and Kendall counties from 9 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.
The low Saturday night will be just 6 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, and some spots could fall to near zero.
Cold air lingers for a few days. But a warming trend will begin by midweek, carrying us into next weekend.