CHICAGO (CBS) — A soldier from south suburban Hazel Crest who was killed during a terror attack in Kenya has been laid to rest.
Friends and family arrived to the House of Hope Church in the Pullman neighborhood Saturday morning.
They were there to pay their final respects to Army Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr.
Mayfield, 23, known as Mitch, was killed along with two government contractors during an attack on a Kenyan airfield last week.
The pre-dawn raid happened at Manda Bay Airfield, a base shared by U.S. and Kenyan forces near Nairobi.
Two Department of Defense members were also wounded.
Al-Shabab, a group linked to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack.
U.S. and Kenyan troops worked together to repel the assault and in the end, they killed five attackers.
He was laid to rest with honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.