CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police say they arrested a man after he was identified as the person who discharged a firearm on the 5700 block of S. May Street on December 22 of last year. 13 people were shot in the incident.
Keilon Jones has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of attempt murder/first degree and one issurance of warrant.
Police said the shooting happened at a house party in honor of the life of a man who was killed in April.
Jones was arrested on January 16 in Riverdale. He is expected to be in Central Bond Court on Saturday, January 18.