CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in a convenience store in the South Austin neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 12:49 p.m. in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue, police said.
The 40-year-old man was inside a convenience store on the block when he was approached by two men who took out guns, police said.
The men fired shots and struck the victim multiple times in the back, police said.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Area North were investigating Saturday evening.