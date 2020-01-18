ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — The roads were not looking good early Saturday morning, with snow turning to rain and ice making driving treacherous.
As CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reported, several spinouts and crashes were also recorded overnight.
Near Woodstock, the driver of a black sport-utility vehicle hit a McHenry County Sheriff’s squad car. The accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on Charles Road near Route 47.
The impact smashed the front left side of the car, and there was even some damage to the driver-side door. No one was hurt.
On Greenwood Road and Route 120 near Wonder Lake, a school bus slid off the road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The bus ended up in a ditch and was towed from the scene. It did not appear that any children were on board at the time.
Illinois State Police said troopers received a moderate number of calls for crashes on major expressways, but an exact number was not available.