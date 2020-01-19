  • CBS 2On Air

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — Berwyn police on Sunday were mourning the loss of an officer who was killed in a traffic accident in Will County.

Charles Schauer was a 10-year veteran of the Berwyn Police Department, according to Berwyn Police Chief Michael D. Cimaglia.

Officer Charles Schauer

He was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash, police said. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

Schauer leaves behind a wife and two children.

Berwyn Mayor Robert J. Lovaro released a statement on Facebook expressing “great sadness.”

Illinois State Police are investigating, Cimaglia wrote.