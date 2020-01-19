Toews Shines As Blackhawks Beat Maple Leafs 6-2Jonathan Toews had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

LaVine Scores 42, Bulls Rally From 15 Down In 4th Quarter To Beat Cavs 118-116Chicago, which trailed by as many as 19 points, held the Cavaliers to 14 points in the fourth period and forced 10 turnovers.

76ers Take Over In 3rd Quarter, Bulls LoseFurkan Korkmaz had six 3-pointers and a career-high 24 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Cubs Convention: Owner Ricketts Booed; Epstein Talks Kris Bryant Trade RumorsThe Cubs fan convention opened in downtown Chicago this evening and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts got booed as he took the stage.

Cubs Manager David Ross Believes Kris Bryant Will Be On His Opening Day Roster Despite Trade RumorsThe rumors continue to fly that Kris Bryant or other high -profile players could be traded maybe even before this season starts.

Local Pinball Wizards Prepare For Pinball State Championship“What I love about pinball is every time you play the game it’s never the same. It doesn’t have a set pattern like a video game does and you always come back for more, wanting to top your last score and keep on improving your skills.”