CHICAGO (CBS) — A Melrose Park police officer was injured Sunday morning, when a driver rear-ended his squad car.
The officer was helping a disabled vehicle near 38th and North avenues around 3 a.m., when another vehicle rear ended the his police SUV, according to Melrose Park spokesman Gary Mack.
The officer was inside his squad car at the time. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver who rear-ended the officer was charged with driving under the influence.
The driver of the disabled vehicle was not injured.