CHICAGO (CBS) — Waukegan police are searching for a 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease, who has been missing since early Sunday.
Maurillo Melgoza was last seen around midnight at his home in the 2800 block of Central Avenue, police said.
Around 4 a.m., his family found the front door to their home open, and Melgosa gone.
Melgoza was last seen wearing a thin gray jacket, sweat pants, and black and gray slippers. Police said it’s possible he’s barefoot.
He is a 5-foot-6, 160-pound Hispanic man, with gray hair.
Anyone who sees him should call 911, or contact Waukegan police at 847-599-2608.