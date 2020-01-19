CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Carol Stream are searching for Sylvia Curry-Watson, a 66-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday evening.
Curry-Watson was last seen around 6:45 p.m. near her home in the 100 block of Mantle Lane.
Police said she was wearing a dark knit hat, dark blue jacket, purple shirt, dark colored pants, and black shoes. She was driving a gray 2013 Nissan Sentra with Illinois license plate 2894249.
She is a 5-foot-2, 170-pound African American woman, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she has a condition that places her in danger.
Anyone who sees her should call 911, or contact Carol Stream police at 630-668-2167.