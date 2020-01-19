CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning people of a string of robberies in the Streeterville and River North neighborhoods over the last few weeks.
According to a community alert, there have been at least nine similar robberies in the two neighborhoods since Christmas Eve.
Police said, in each robbery, a group of two or three men approached the victim, and took their property by force. The robbers got away in a white SUV.
The robberies happened:
- on the 900 block of North DeWitt Place in the late evening hours on Dec. 24;
- on the 200 block of East Pearson Street in the late evening hours on Dec. 30;
- on the 800 block of North DeWitt Place in the morning hours on Jan. 2;
- on the 900 block of North DeWitt Place in the evening hours on Jan. 3;
- on the 200 block of East Chestnut Street in the evening hours on Jan. 6;
- on the 600 block of North LaSalle Drive in the evening hours on Jan. 7;
- on the 200 block of East Delaware Place in the evening hours on Jan. 8;
- on the 200 block of East Walton Street in the evening hours on Jan. 8;
- on the 800 block of North DeWitt Place in the afternoon hours on Jan. 16.
Police have only a vague description of the robbers.
Anyone with information on the robberies should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
Police advised people to be aware of their surroundings, to remain calm if they are robbed, and to never chase a fleeing attacker. Victims should call 911 right away, and try to remember any unique physical characteristics of their robbers, such as scars, tattoos, acne, or limps.