CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning people of a string of robberies in the Streeterville and River North neighborhoods over the last few weeks.

According to a community alert, there have been at least nine similar robberies in the two neighborhoods since Christmas Eve.

Police said, in each robbery, a group of two or three men approached the victim, and took their property by force. The robbers got away in a white SUV.

The robberies happened:

  • on the 900 block of North DeWitt Place in the late evening hours on Dec. 24;
  • on the 200 block of East Pearson Street in the late evening hours on Dec. 30;
  • on the 800 block of North DeWitt Place in the morning hours on Jan. 2;
  • on the 900 block of North DeWitt Place in the evening hours on Jan. 3;
  • on the 200 block of East Chestnut Street in the evening hours on Jan. 6;
  • on the 600 block of North LaSalle Drive in the evening hours on Jan. 7;
  • on the 200 block of East Delaware Place in the evening hours on Jan. 8;
  • on the 200 block of East Walton Street in the evening hours on Jan. 8;
  • on the 800 block of North DeWitt Place in the afternoon hours on Jan. 16.

Police have only a vague description of the robbers.

Anyone with information on the robberies should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Police advised people to be aware of their surroundings, to remain calm if they are robbed, and to never chase a fleeing attacker. Victims should call 911 right away, and try to remember any unique physical characteristics of their robbers, such as scars, tattoos, acne, or limps.