CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday asked the public for help in identifying a car whose driver doored a bicyclist in Gage Park late last month and then left the scene.
At 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, the driver opened the side door into traffic in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.
The 56-year-old man on the bicycle hit the door, fell down in the street, and had to be taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said.
The driver of the car did not provide his information to the bicyclist.
The car is described as a black 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu sedan with a missing left front hubcap. The car was last seen headed west on 55th Street from Kedzie Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.